Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against the OKC Thunder? Exploring 2x champ's availability (Apr. 9)

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is out for his team’s upcoming game against the OKC Thunder. The Suns haven’t submitted their injury report for Wednesday’s game, but since it’s the second of a back-to-back, there's unlikely to be many changes. Durant has missed the Suns’ last four games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Warriors.

He has dealt with a few injuries this season, limiting him to 62 appearances. But Kevin Durant has been stellar whenever available, recording 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 52.7% from the field.

Despite his good form, the Suns have had a poor season. They are 11th (35-44) in the Western Conference and trail the Mavericks in 10th (38-41) by three games.

Dallas needs to win one of their remaining three games to eliminate Phoenix from playoff contention. This will be a massive failure for the Suns. They fielded a lineup of three All-NBA caliber talents in Devin Booker, Durant, and Bradley Beal. Yet, the team is unlikely to make the playoffs this season.

Their poor performance on defense can be blamed for Phoenix’s shortcomings. Like Durant, Booker was also solid for the team, recording 25.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game this season. They still have a very slim shot at making the playoffs, but they will need a perfect record in their remaining games.

Kevin Durant’s stats against the OKC Thunder

Kevin Durant has 15 regular-season appearances against his former team, the OKC Thunder. He has been stellar against them, recording 30.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. His best performance against OKC came in 2017, shortly after he left the Thunder.

Durant recorded 40 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Warriors to a win. Unfortunately, KD hasn’t been available for any of Phoenix’s games against OKC this season. The Thunder lead the head-to-head 2-0 and will try to get the sweep on Wednesday.

When and where to watch the OKC Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns?

The Thunder-Suns game will kick off from the Footprint Center on Wednesday. The live broadcast will start at 10:00 p.m. EST (7:00 p.m. PT) and can be caught on AZFamily and FDSOK. The game can be streamed with NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

