Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets will be taking on the Philadelphia 76ers tonight at the Wells Fargo Center, looking to build on their win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has cemented his name as the best player in the league after his exploits in the 2021 NBA playoffs, especially due to his superb outing against eventual champions Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

All eyes will be on his playing status, as the Brooklyn Nets will hope that their star small forward takes to the court against Joel Embiid and co.

What is Kevin Durant's status for tonight's game against the Philadelphia 76ers?

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant is listed as active for tonight's game against the Philadelphia 76ers and will start for the Brooklyn Nets in all likelihood. Nets head coach Steve Nash has ensured that all his stars get some good game time under their belt in the ongoing preseason, and Durant is expected to lead the title contenders in what is expected to be a tantalizing showdown between the two Eastern Conference heavyweights.

Kevin Durant showed up in the Brooklyn Nets' last game against the Milwaukee Bucks, registering 18 points, six rebounds and three assists in just 23 minutes of action. He has looked extremely sharp since returning from an ACL injury, performing well for both the Brooklyn Nets and then Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and bagging a gold medal for his country.

When will Kevin Durant return?

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant has been injury-free lately and featured in one of the two preseason games the Brooklyn Nets have played so far.

Also Read

The Brooklyn Nets' hopes of winning their maiden NBA championship will rely on Kevin Durant's shoulders, especially because there is a strong possibility that Kyrie Irving will miss all their home games due to his resistance to the Covid-19 vaccine. Durant will need support from star point guard James Harden, but there is little doubt that the Nets will need him to be at his best if they are to contend for the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar