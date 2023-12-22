Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest on 2x NBA Finals MVP's status (Dec. 21) 

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns will play the Sacramento Kings tonight at Golden 1 Center. Durant will be available to play. The two-time finals MVP hasn't been on the report for two consecutive games. It's one of the lone bright spots for the slumping Suns.

Phoenix is 14-13 on the season and is 10th in the Western Conference after dropping seven of the last 10 games. Durant missed two games in that stretch. He's been the best player for the Suns amid this skid. The former MVP has averaged 30.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists in eight games in that period, shooting on 49/38/83 splits.

The Suns desperately need a win, and Durant's form and availability increase their chances of prevailing against the Sacramento Kings. Phoenix will hope to make the most out of it on Friday night.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Durant missed two games for the Suns in the last two weeks because of an ankle sprain. He sustained the injury against the LA Lakers on Dec. 5. Durant finished that game but didn't recover in time to suit up for the next two outings. He has been available since.

Kevin Durant stats vs Sacramento Kings

Durant has played 40 games against the Sacramento Kings. He holds a 30-10 record against the Suns' division rivals. Durant has averaged 27.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.0 rebounds against the Western Conference outfit, shooting on 50/38/88 splits.

The former MVP hasn't suited up against the Kings this season. He last faced them on Nov. 15, 2022, as a member of the Brooklyn Nets in a 153-121 loss. Durant had 27 points, four rebounds and six assists in that game.

Suns depleted further as Jusuf Nurkic joins Bradley Beal on the sidelines

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker might have to shoulder an extra load tonight against the Kings. The Suns, who are again without Bradley Beal (ankle), will also miss starting center Jusuf Nurkic's services. Nurkic is ruled out, citing personal reasons.

Nurkic has been crucial for the Suns amid the injuries to Beal and Booker this season. The former Portland Trail Blazers big man has averaged 12.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 46.4%

He had played all games for the Suns so far. His absence could potentially see Kevin Durant move to the five for brief stretches of the game. Coach Frank Vogel hasn't explored the scheme yet, but this could be an ideal opportunity to do that.

Drew Eubanks could also see a rise in his minutes. He could potentially even start in Nurkic's absence. Meanwhile, Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon will continue filling in for the injured Bradley Beal. Both role players have been excellent as backups, scoring and shooting the ball at a high clip.