Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Timberwolves? Suns superstar's availability explored (Jan. 29)

The Phoenix Suns are set to face the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the team is closely monitoring the availability of their superstar Kevin Durant. The Suns' injury report features two players ahead of the matchup against Anthony Edwards and company, with Durant being one of them.

The two-time NBA champion is listed as "questionable" due to a left thumb injury. He was active in Monday’s game against the Clippers, logging heavy minutes. Durant delivered a strong performance, finishing with 24 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 40 minutes while shooting 9 of 18 from the field, including 4 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Suns fans are hopeful that Durant can shake off his latest injury concern and suit up against the Timberwolves. Phoenix has been in excellent form recently, winning eight of their last 10 games and climbing to eighth place in the Western Conference standings.

Durant has already missed 10 games this season and during his absence, the Suns struggled significantly, causing their season to go off track.

Apart from Durant, Ryan Dunn is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is listed as "questionable" on the injury report.

Kevin Durant stats vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Kevin Durant has faced the Minnesota Timberwolves 46 times in his career, posting impressive numbers. He averages 26.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 49.8% from the field, including 44.2% from beyond the arc.

Durant is set to face Minnesota for the first time this season on Wednesday. His most recent matchup against the Timberwolves was in April last year, where he recorded 15 points, four rebounds, one assist and two blocks.

Where to watch Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves?

The Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game will be broadcast live on AZFamily (local) and FDSNX (local). Hoops fans can live stream the game on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

The game is scheduled to be staged at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, with tip off slated for 9 p.m. EST (6 p.m. PT).

