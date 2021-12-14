Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against the Toronto Raptors? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Brooklyn Nets are getting prepared for tonight's game against the Toronto Raptors in an Eastern Conference showdown. The Nets are coming off a pair of impressive wins, including victories over the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons. Tonight's matchup against the Toronto Raptors will be the first game of a five-game homestand for the franchise, as the Nets look to continue their impressive start to the 2021-22 NBA season.

As of now, the Brooklyn Nets find themselves atop the Eastern Conference standings with an overall record of 19-8 this season. The team has started to find their groove as they've won seven of their last 10 games and look to be cementing themselves as one of the top contenders in the NBA. With the upcoming schedule of favorable opponents, it looks as if the Nets have a chance to separate themselves from the rest of the pack in the Eastern Conference.

Superstar forward Kevin Durant has been the engine behind the Brooklyn Nets' strong start to the NBA season. The lethal offensive weapon has been sensational this year and should be considered a potential MVP candidate in the NBA. So far this year, Durant is averaging 29.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.3% from downtown.

What is Kevin Durant's status for tonight's game against the Toronto Raptors?

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is questionable for tonight's game

Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Toronto Raptors. According to a recent report from NBA Insider Marc Stein, the team has announced that Durant is dealing with right ankle soreness.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine The Nets now say Kevin Durant is questionable for the Toronto game with right ankle soreness. The Nets now say Kevin Durant is questionable for the Toronto game with right ankle soreness.

Durant's recent update is a notable one for the Brooklyn Nets as a number of players have already been ruled out while entering the league's health and safety protocols. The Nets were going to need Durant to carry the load offensively with the team suddenly depleted when it comes to their depth, so Durant being out tonight could have raised an even bigger challenge against the Toronto Raptors.

With a two-game lead for the first overall spot in the Eastern Conference standings, the Nets could look to play it safe with their dangerous superstar. Brooklyn has looked like one of the most clinical teams in the NBA behind the play of Durant and fellow Nets superstar James Harden. With a couple of challenging upcoming opponents including the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets, the Nets could rest Durant so he's ready to go against tougher competition.

