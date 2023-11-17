Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? Latest injury report from the Phoenix Suns (17th November)

Kevin Durant has not missed a game for the Phoenix Suns this season. KD will keep his availability perfect as he is ready to lead the Suns in the NBA In-Season Tournament against the Utah Jazz. Durant played 35 minutes in Wednesday’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves but had enough rest following the blowout win. Phoenix’s injury report does not include the two-time Finals MVP.

In the win against the Timberwolves, Durant had a spectacularly efficient night. He had a game-high 31 points on 11-15 shooting, including 2-2 from deep and made all seven of his free throw attempts. KD also had six assists and six rebounds, which were the most by any Suns player.

Last season, Kevin Durant played just eight regular-season games for the Phoenix Suns. He was recovering from a right MCL injury in his knee when he was traded by the Brooklyn Nets. Durant also suffered a freak ankle sprain while warming up for his home debut. One of the NBA’s all-time great players, however, played in vintage form in the playoffs.

Durant’s health has been easily the biggest reason why the Suns’ record isn’t worse than it should have been. Bradley Beal and Devin Booker have been in and out of the lineup, forcing the “Slim Reaper” to carry the team. He may have to do it again against the Utah Jazz as Beal and Booker are doubtful and probable, respectively.

Kevin Durant has been superb while facing all the double and triple teams due to Devin Booker and Bradley Beal’s absences

Kevin Durant is averaging 30.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. He is remarkably hitting 51.4% of his shots, including 45.5% from deep despite the consistent double and triple teams from opponents.

Opposing teams are daring the Phoenix Suns to beat them by forcing the ball out of KD’s hands. This is the strategy the LA Lakers blatantly used in both of their wins against the Suns, particularly late in the game. The Lakers loaded up on Durant every time Phoenix had the ball.

Without Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Suns could not consistently punish opponents for using the said strategy. If “Book” and “Big Panda” continue to miss games, Frank Vogel will be desperate for someone to step up to help their franchise player.

Friday night’s matchup against the Utah Jazz might again be another test of how the Suns survive with only Kevin Durant as the star. KD has been impressive as expected, but he needs others to help him carry the team.