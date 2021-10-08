Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Preseason 2021-22

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will face off against Eastern Conference rivals Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA 2021-22 preseason game at the Barclays Center on Friday. The two teams last faced in the semi-finals of the Eastern Conference in the 2021 playoffs. Despite taking a healthy 2-0 lead, the Nets lost in seven games after being plagued by injuries to their star players.

The two teams will again lock horns on the NBA opening night on October 19. Both the franchises are coming into the new season with high hopes. The Nets are considered to be the favorites. The Bucks, meanwhile, are the defending champions and will look to reclaim the Larry O'Brien trophy. Although it's only a preseason game, there is no love lost between the two teams.

Fans of the Brooklyn Nets will hope to see Kevin Durant in this preseason game. After sitting out the team's win over the LA Lakers a few days ago, Kevin Durant could play in this game. However, there may be minute restrictions to his playing time, as the regular season is just days away.

What is Kevin Durant's status for tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks?

Kevin Durant is available for tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. He was present at the game against the Lakers at the Staples Center, cheering the team from the sidelines.

The Nets will be playing two more preseason games after their game against the Bucks. However, as the two teams will also face off on the opening night, the Nets may decide to give Durant a few minutes to get him ready for that game.

Durant performed exceptionally well in the playoff series against the Bucks. He averaged 35.4 PPG, 10.6 RPG and 5.4 APG in the seven-game series.

KD almost had the shot that sealed the series, but he overstepped the three-point line, which meant the game went to overtime. Having played a considerable amount of time in the game, KD was exhausted, and the Nets failed to close out the game.

The Nets will be without their point guard Kyrie Irving for this game, as he is ineligible to play due to the vaccine mandate in the state of New York. However, the Nets still have a stacked team, and could pose a huge threat against a depleted Bucks side.

When will Kevin Durant return?

Kevin Durant could feature in the preseason game against the Bucks. The two-time champion sat out the previous game. So he could use this game to get ready for the opening night on October 19.

