Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Washington Wizards? Latest on Phoenix Suns star's status (Dec. 17)

Kevin Durant is cleared to play for the Phoenix Suns as his hometown team, the Washington Wizards, pay a visit to the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday night. Durant is not in the Suns' injury report ahead of their home stand against the slumping Wizards.

However, the Phoenix Suns' Big 3 will not be complete again as Bradley Beal has been ruled out for the game after spraining his right ankle.

The Athletic's Shams Charania even reported that Bradley Beal will miss a few weeks of action to recover, which could mean he is now done for the calendar year 2023. Bradley Beal hurt his ankle during the first quarter of the Phoenix Suns' Friday night game against the New York Knicks.

Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic also reported that Josh Okogie has been ruled out as well following a hip injury. Damion Lee remains out as he continues to recover from a surgically repaired right meniscus.

The good news, though, according to Duane Rankin, is that Eric Gordon is listed as "probable" for the Phoenix Suns, which means he could start in place of Bradley Beal against the Washington Wizards.

Nassir Little, on the other hand, is questionable for the Phoenix Suns, despite playing on Friday night against the New York Knicks.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant led the way for the Phoenix Suns in a nationally televised game where they gave former superstar Shawn Marion a Ring of Honor during the halftime break.

However, Jalen Brunson spoiled the show with his 50-point blast to lead the New York Knicks to a blowout road win.

Kevin Durant's stats vs. New York Knicks

Kevin Durant finished with 29 points, three rebounds, and six assists for the Phoenix Suns.

Devin Booker added 28 points, two rebounds, and nine assists, while Jusuf Nurkic chipped in 21 points on 9-for-13 shooting, 12 rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Beal was on track for an explosion after scoring six points in four and a half minutes before injuring his ankle.

However, Brunson set history as he became the first Knick to drop 50 points while going 9-for-9 from beyond the arc to lead New York to the 139-122 win.

Julius Randle added 23 points on 10-for-16 field goals, eight rebounds, six assists, and one block, while RJ Barrett put up 21 points on 6-for-10 shooting, two rebounds, three assists, and one block.