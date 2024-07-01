Is Kevin Porter Jr. returning to NBA? Looking at former Rockets' recent signing after domestic assault case

Earlier this year, Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested after an alleged domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend in a New York hotel room. While many expected this incident to mark the end of his NBA career, another team has taken a chance on the former first-round pick.

Amid signings at the start of free agency, Porter Jr. landed a new deal. He is now set to join the LA Clippers on a multi-year deal.

Since being drafted 30th overall in 2019, Kevin Porter Jr. has bounced around the league. He spent his rookie year with the Cleveland Cavaliers, only to eventually be traded to the Houston Rockets. Things were going well for him there until news broke regarding his alleged domestic dispute in September.

Following his arrest, the Rockets decided to move on from KPJ. He was dealt to the OKC Thunder, who eventually waived him.

Porter Jr. did end up playing professionally last year, but it was overseas. It appears NBA teams kept a close eye on him in Europe, with the Clippers ultimately deciding to sign him to a contract.

According to Shams Charania, after completing a program ordered for him by the court, Porter Jr. will no longer have a criminal record.

Is Kevin Porter Jr. a good fit for the LA Clippers?

Over the past year, the LA Clippers have taken a flier on multiple players who have had troubles with previous teams or outside of basketball. Now, they'll look to give Kevin Porter Jr. another chance to show that he is worthy of an NBA contract.

From an on-court standpoint, Porter Jr. could make sense for the Clippers, depending on how the rest of free agency plays out for them. If Paul George does end up departing, they'll have a lot of offensive firepower they'll need to replace.

In 2023, Kevin Porter Jr. had the best season of his career with the Houston Rockets. Across 59 games, he averaged 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals. Porter Jr. also connected on 36.6% of his three-pointers on good volume.

Throughout his career, Porter Jr. has shown he's capable of scoring in bunches. However, he might not be the ideal fit alongside the Clippers' other star. Before this signing, LA retained James Harden on a two-year deal.

Since arriving on the Clippers, Harden has been the maestro of their offense. As for Porter Jr, he is at his best when the ball is in his hands. Given his style of play, he might have a hard time adjusting to playing alongside a guard like Harden.

Seeing that multiple teams needed to move off him in a span of four years, the Clippers are taking a massive risk taking on a player like Porter Jr.

