Create

Is Kevon Looney playing tonight against Lakers? | Latest injury update on Warriors star ahead of matchup (May 10, 2023)

By Evan Bell
Modified May 10, 2023 19:29 GMT
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Seven
Is Kevon Looney playing tonight? Looking at the big man's status

With the stakes at an all-time high for the Golden State Warriors, many are wondering, 'Is Kevon Looney playing tonight?'

Looney, who had played a limited role in Game 2 on May 4, as the result of an illness, is not on the team's official injury report. Per NBA.com, which relays player status updates directly from teams, the team has three players on report.

Although Looney played just 10 minutes in Game 4, the expectation is that he'll be playing in Game 5 as the Warriors look to stave off elimination.

Tune in for Game 5 on TNT as LeBron James and the LA Lakers look to advance to the Conference Finals.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...