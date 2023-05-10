Is Kevon Looney playing tonight against Lakers? | Latest injury update on Warriors star ahead of matchup (May 10, 2023)

With the stakes at an all-time high for the Golden State Warriors, many are wondering, 'Is Kevon Looney playing tonight?'

Looney, who had played a limited role in Game 2 on May 4, as the result of an illness, is not on the team's official injury report. Per NBA.com, which relays player status updates directly from teams, the team has three players on report.

Although Looney played just 10 minutes in Game 4, the expectation is that he'll be playing in Game 5 as the Warriors look to stave off elimination.

