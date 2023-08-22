Is Klay Thompson eligible to play for Bahamas? Exploring 2016 gold medalist's possible switch before 2024 Olympics

Klay Thompson has a pair of gold medals with Team USA, but could be making a switch leading up to the 2024 Summer Olympics. Reports have emerged that the Bahamas are interested in bringing on the sharpshooting guard.

It's been quite some time since Klay Thompson has competed in international play. His last appearance was in 2016 when he played in the Olympics. The report indicated that the Bahamas will only pursue the Golden State Warriors guard if he is interested.

Thompson would be able to play for the team because of his parents. His father, former NBA player Mycal Thompson, is a native of the Bahamas. A similar transfer was done this year as Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon transferred from Team USA to the Bahamas for the Olympic qualifiers.

After missing two seasons due to injury, Thompson is back to looking like the player fans grew accustomed to seeing. He played in 69 games for the Warriors this year and averaged 21.9 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc.

Should Klay Thompson consider playing for the Bahamas in the 2024 Olympics?

The first step for the Bahamas is securing a spot in the 2024 Olympics. If they're able to do so, they should try to convince Klay Thompson into suiting up for them.

One selling point for Thompson is that he won't be the only NBA player on the roster. Some of the other players to play for their national team include Deandre Ayton, Eric Gordon and Buddy Hield. The Bahamas might not be as stacked as some other countries, but they'd have enough talent to be competitive.

For Thompson, this could be a chance to make up for lost time. Sitting on the sidelines for two years was grueling, but now he is back. Considering everything he went through, this might be his last chance to play in the Olympics before his career is over.

The final reason Thompson should consider is embracing his heritage. While he himself didn't live there, his father was a native of the Bahamas. Playing in the Olympics would get a lot of eyes on the team while suiting up for his father's home country.

With the Olympics still more than a year away, Thompson has lots of time to consider all his options.

