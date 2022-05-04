Is Klay Thompson playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? | NBA Playoffs 2022

Klay Thompson is an important piece of the Golden State Warriors' puzzle and his absence would hamper their chances in the series' second game.

They were able to succeed without Thompson in the regular season, but facing the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies on the road is a whole different animal. He is an off-ball sharpshooter that complements on-ball threats such as Steph Curry and Jordan Poole.

Thompson made a clutch three-pointer after a pump-fake and side-step in the dying moments of Game 1. He then read the opposition's play perfectly and bothered Ja Morant's attempt at the game-winning layup.

StatMuse @statmuse Klay Thompson in Game 1:



— Biggest shot of the game

— Biggest stop of the game Klay Thompson in Game 1:— Biggest shot of the game— Biggest stop of the game https://t.co/twx1FELbLj

Game 2 takes place in Memphis before the two teams head to Chase Center in San Francisco for Games 3 and 4.

Thompson is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc this postseason and his presence on the floor has been invaluable. Hence, Dub Nation wants to know the status of their star shooting guard after they missed him for more than two years.

Klay Thompson's status for Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

Klay Thompson is officially listed as probable for Game 2. He bumped his knee against Dillon Brooks during the final minute of Game 1, but was seen getting shots up in practice.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson This very-well could be why Klay Thompson is listed as probable for Game 2 with “right knee soreness.” Dillon Brooks flies into his right leg/knee on the loose ball in the final minute of the Warriors’ Game 1 win This very-well could be why Klay Thompson is listed as probable for Game 2 with “right knee soreness.” Dillon Brooks flies into his right leg/knee on the loose ball in the final minute of the Warriors’ Game 1 win https://t.co/oDmY85yRey

He was diagnosed with right knee soreness, which is good news considering his ACL tear was in the left knee.

As reported by The Athletic's Anthony Slater, head coach Steve Kerr mentioned that Thompson "banged his knee" in Game 1. However, Kerr stated that "he's fine" and will certainly lace-up tonight.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Right leg compression sleeve for Klay Thompson at shootaround in Memphis. Listed as probable. Getting his normal shots up. Right leg compression sleeve for Klay Thompson at shootaround in Memphis. Listed as probable. Getting his normal shots up. https://t.co/4giZGTcwjH

When asked about his expectations for Game 2, Thompson said:

"A physical night at the office."

Thompson scored 15 points on 6-19 shooting, including 3-10 shooting from three-point range in Game 1. He did record three assists, one rebound, two steals, and a block.

If you disregard his clutch triple, he struggled offensively in Game 1 and is expected to have a better outing tonight.

