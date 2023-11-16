Is Klay Thompson playing tonight vs OKC Thunder? Latest injury update from Golden State Warriors (Nov. 16)

Klay Thompson will be the lone star for the Golden State Warriors in their matchup with the OKC Thunder. Due to injuries and recent incidents, they will be shorthanded moving forward.

In the Warriors' last matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Klay Thompson was part of the big scuffle that broke out in the opening minutes. He got tangled up with Jaden McDaniels, which resulted in both teams needing to be separated. During the madness, Draymond Green was seen choking out Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.

Thompson and McDaniels were both ejected from the game, but only Green was suspended. However, the sharpshooting guard was fined $25,000 for his part in the altercation.

Along with Green beginning his five-game suspension, Steph Curry is also out of action as he deals with a knee injury. This is a big blow to the Golden State Warriors as their season has been off to a rocky start.

The Warriors are on the wrong end of four-game losing streak, which has led to them dropping to seventh place in the standings. Next up, they face an OKC Thunder team that is fresh off a blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Klay Thompson in the midst of a career-worst season

In the past, Klay Thompson might have been able to lead the charge for the Golden State Warriors. However, the five-time All-Star is currently off to one of the worst starts in his career.

Through the first 11 games of the season, missing two years due to injury might be catching up to Thompson. His 14.6 points per game is the lowest mark of his career since his rookie season. Thompson's struggles from three-point range are the most noteworthy. Currently, he is shooting a career-worst 34.2% from deep on seven attempts per game.

Thompson is confident he can break out of this slump, but his cold spell continues to drag on. He has still yet to score over 20 points in a game this season.

With no Steph Curry or Draymond Green, the Warriors are going to rely heavily on Thompson to produce on offense. If he isn't able to bounce back, it could lead to their season going off the rails completely.

Aside from this season, Thompson's struggles could have an impact on his future. At the end of the year, he is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Based on his current production, the type of lucrative contract he wants won't be waiting for him.