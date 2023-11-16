Is Klay Thompson playing tonight vs OKC Thunder? Latest injury update from Golden State Warriors (Nov. 16)

The Golden State Warriors last outing didn't fare so well with the scuffle that transpired involving Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels. Green already received his five-game suspension while the other three players received a fine of $25,000 for their roles in the altercation.

The absence of Green is something that this team will have to monitor going forward. With the Warriors set to play later tonight, Thompson is not listed in the team's injury report and is good to go against the Thunder.

However, the team will still be without Stephen Curry for this game as he continues to recover from a sore right knee. Compounding Curry's absence is Draymond Green's five-game suspension.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During the last contest, Thompson only played two minutes before he was ejected alongside Green and McDaniels following the scuffle. Thompson will carry a lot of the scoring responsibilities with expectations on Chris Paul and the role players to step up.

The game is set to tip-off at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California.

Klay Thompson's ejection from the Minnesota Timberwolves game

Two minutes into the Tuesday night matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves, a scuffle broke out chaotically. The incident started when Klay Thompson held Jaden McDaniels' jersey and wouldn't let go when both were heading to the other end of the court.

As Thompson wouldn't let go of McDaniels' jersey, Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert stepped in to intervene. However, when Green saw that Gobert had his hands near Thompson's neck, in an act of pulling him away, the Warriors forward rushed in and held him in a chokehold position.

Officials and other players went in to separate everyone, resulting in ejections and a torn Klay Thompson jersey.

Speaking after the game, in which Golden State lost with a score of 104-101, Warriors coach Steve Kerr disagreed with the decision to eject Thompson:

"There's no way Klay Thompson should have been thrown out of the game," Kerr said. "I mean, he's running up the floor and the guy grabs his jersey and he's pulling on him. So Klay pulls back. No way Klay should have been ejected.

"That was ridiculous," Kerr added. "So I was upset about that and then the Draymond piece of it, if you watch the replay, Rudy had his hands on Klay's neck, and that's when Draymond went after Rudy."

Kerr saw it from a different angle with Jaden McDaniels initiating the altercation by pulling Thompson's jersey, resulting in the scuffle. He also wasn't fond of Gobert having his hands on Thompson's neck, which was his defense of Green's actions.