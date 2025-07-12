Is Kon Knueppel playing tonight vs. 76ers? Latest injury update on Hornets rookie’s status for NBA Summer League (July 12)

After opening their NBA 2K26 Las Vegas Summer League campaign on Friday, the Charlotte Hornets, featuring No. 4 pick Kon Knueppel, are back in action Saturday for a quick turnaround against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Hornets have yet to release their injury report, and Knueppel appeared to finish his debut unscathed, but don’t be surprised if Charlotte rests him, considering he logged nearly 30 minutes in their loss to the Sixers.

Kon Knueppel struggled offensively in that outing, going just 1-of-8 overall and missing all five of his 3-point attempts. He converted three of five free throws, ending the game with five points, four assists, one rebound, a steal and three turnovers.

He was overshadowed by fellow rookie Liam McNeeley, who put up 22 points, 12 boards and six assists on 7-of-16 shooting in nearly 28 minutes off the bench.

NBA writer says Kon Knueppel’s game may not be suited for Summer League

Kon Knueppel built his reputation on elite shooting, knocking down 41% from deep and 91% from the line as a college freshman, but none of that was on display in his Summer League debut.

Instead, his strengths as a ball-mover and precision passer stood out. Ahead of Knueppel’s first game, Bleacher Report’s NBA writer Zach Buckley cautioned that the rookie’s style might not shine in this setting.

"Summer league games are often controlled by ball-dominant, isolation creators,” he wrote. “That isn't Knueppel's game. His 3-ball punched his NBA ticket, and his advanced feel and secondary playmaking helped elevate him on the draft board.”

"While Charlotte figures to tap into his on-ball creation as much as it can, his limited length and explosiveness could render him rather ineffective in that role. If he's operating as a shooter who makes the connecting plays that help his team but don't necessarily jump off the screen, then he's someone worth monitoring but not quite a must-watch in this environment."

The Hornets will play two more Las Vegas Summer League games after Saturday: one on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks and another on Thursday versus the San Antonio Spurs.

