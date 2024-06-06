Is Kristaps Porzingis playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Latest on center's Game 1 status for 2024 NBA Finals (June 6)

Kristaps Porzingis will play in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Porzingis will return after a 10-game injury hiatus. He last played against the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the first round. Porzingis exited that game in the first half and never returned.

He didn't play against the Cleveland Cavaliers or Indiana Pacers, either. With the Celtics steamrolling past those opponents in the East, Porzingis spent that time recovering from his injury so he could be back in time for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against a much-worthy opponent.

What happened to Kristaps Porzingis?

Porzingis sustained a right calf injury against the Heat on April 30. He strained his calf after attempting to push through on an offensive possession. Porzingis seemed in grave pain after that non-contact blow, forcing him to miss the rest of the conference rounds.

It didn't matter much as the Celtics closed the Heat in Game 5, won 4-1 in the conference semis against the Cavaliers and swept the Pacers in the conference finals without Porzingis.

Kristaps Porzingis stats vs. Dallas Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis has played six games against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks. He has averaged 23.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks, shooting on 49/46/97 splits, boasting a 4-2 win/loss record. Porzingis had 24 points in his last matchup with the Mavericks on March 1. He added six rebounds and a block, helping Boston secure a 138-110 win.

The Latvian is widely viewed as the 'X' factor for the Celtics against the Mavericks because of his versatility and size on both ends of the court. Dallas may not have an answer for his ability to score on all three levels, while his presence as a help defender could derail the Mavs' pick-and-roll heavy offense.

Where and how to watch Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 1?

Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics will be nationally televised by ABC. NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Southwest will provide coverage in local regions. DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu+LiveTV and Fubo will be online streaming options for fans that don't have cable TV connection or NBA League Pass visibility in the US.

The game begins at 8:30 pm EDT at TD Garden, the Celtics homecourt. Boston is the odds-on favorite to win, as expected. However, the Mavericks are the toughest competition the Celtics will go up against, so it could be closer than expected.