Is Kristaps Porzingis playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on Celtics center's Game 1 status (May 21)

Kristaps Porzingis will not play on Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers in the Boston Celtics' Eastern Conference finals opener. Porzingis has been out since Game 5 of the first-round series against the Miami Heat and missed the conference semis against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's reportedly going to miss at least two games against the Pacers.

His probable return is set for Game 3. The Celtics have made the most of having a relatively easier route to the conference finals by resting Porzingis and giving him the time necessary to recover from his ongoing injury issues. They boast a 5-1 record in the playoffs without him.

What happened to Kristaps Porzingis?

Porzingis is on the Celtics' injury report, citing a right soleus (calf) strain. He suffered a non-contact injury against the Heat in Game 4 in the first half. Porzingis seemed to strain his calf while attempting take-off following a dribble-handoff to Jaylen Brown. He grimaced in pain, clutching his right leg and exited the game.

Kristaps Porzingis Stats vs. Indiana Pacers

Porzingis has played against the Pacers 21 times, averaging 19.5 points and 7.1 rebounds, shooting 47.8%, including 37.1% from 3.

He managed 12.8 ppg and 6.5 rpg in four games this season, shooting a measly 41.0%, including 28.6% from 3 in those games. Boston still went 3-1, winning the season series. His averages were impacted by an injury exit in the Jan. 6 118-101 win. Porzingis played only six minutes, tallying two points.

Kristaps Porzingis 2024 NBA Playoffs Stats

Porzingis appeared in four games in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, averaging 12.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 1.5 blocks, shooting 40.0% from 3. The numbers don't support his impact for Boston, especially as his Game 4 appearance against the Heat lasted 14 minutes before his calf injury took him out of the contest.

Porzingis provides additional depth on the interior defense and a three-level scoring threat on offense, which is crucial when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can't get going or the Celtics' offense becomes stagnant. That's why his availability is critical against the Pacers, who have made significant improvements defensively in the playoffs, allowing them to make a conference finals run. The Pacers also have decent size on their frontcourt, with Pascal Siakam at the four and Myles Turner playing center.

The Celtics could benefit, with Porzingis heading the frontline next to Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

