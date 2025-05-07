Is Kristaps Porzingis playing tonight against the New York Knicks? Latest on Celtics star's availability for Game 2 (May 7)

The Boston Celtics will look for a turnaround in fortunes in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Suffering a 108-105 overtime defeat in Game 1, the reigning champions will look to avenge that loss. However, the Celtics will be sweating over the fitness of Kristaps Porzingis, as he is listed as probable on the injury list.

Having started against the Knicks at TD Garden, the Lithuanian was a no-show in the second half, as coach Joe Mazzula opted for Al Horford instead. It was reported after the game that Porzingis was suffering from an illness and was left out of the last two quarters.

On the court for 13 minutes against the Knicks, the center could miss Game 2. With only a day's rest between the two games, Porzingis may make a short cameo, like in Game 1. However, with Boston needing a win, it could opt to play Porzingis, given its second-half collapse against New York.

With the former Mavericks star on the court, the Celtics shut out the Knicks' offense, leading by 17 at the break. However, with Porzingis off the court in the second half, the Knicks made a 20-point comeback, forcing overtime.

In the extra five minutes, the Knicks outscored the Celtics by three points to down the reigning champions. Apart from Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics will also be without Sam Hauser, who, like the big man, is listed as probable for Game 2.

The Boston Celtics set an unwanted 3-point record during Game 1 loss to the Knicks

Reigning NBA champions Boston Celtics started their Eastern Conference semifinal with a heartbreaking loss to the Knicks on Monday. After leading NY for most of the game, the Celtics imploded and lost n OT.

They also set an unwanted 3-point record, missing 45 3-pointers, the most in a playoff game. NBA news account 'Legion Hoops' reported it on X (formerly Twitter):

"The Boston Celtics’ 45 missed threes tonight are the MOST ever in a playoff game"

After becoming the team with the most NBA 3-pointers made during the regular season this year, the Celtics set an unwanted record with their 3-point shooting against the Knicks.

