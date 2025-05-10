Is Kristaps Porzingis playing tonight against the New York Knicks? Latest on Celtics star's availability for Game 3 (May 10)

Kristaps Porzingis and the Boston Celtics have their backs against the wall entering Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the New York Knicks. As they face near elimination in New York, Porzingis is expected to suit up for the Celtics in Game 3, despite his offensive struggles in the series

Ad

Porzingis was scoreless in Game 1, and only had eight points in Game 2, both of which were losses for the Celtics. In the series opener, the big Lithuanian shooter only played in the first half and never returned to the game.

These lackluster offensive outings have been attributed to Porzingis’ mystery illness, which the Celtics’ big man admitted has been bothering him since the start of the series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’m just not feeling my best. I’m not feeling my best at all. It just kills me inside that it's happening in this moment,” he said after their Game 2 loss.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Celtics would need Porzingis to step up for Game 3 as they look to find their rhythm in the series against the Knicks, who hold massive momentum heading to a wild and loud Madison Square Garden.

In the regular season, Porzingis averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game in 42 appearances.

NBA insider expresses concerns on Kristaps Porzingis ‘energy’ for the rest of the series

Kristaps Porzingis’ apparent health struggles caught the attention of not just fans but also NBA insider Brian Windhorst. Talking after the Celtics lost their second straight game in the series, Windhorst expressed his concerns about Porzingis' health and what he observed in the media scrum.

Ad

“Kristaps Porzingis is not right…I think it’s because he’s got no energy. I talked to him after the game, I shouldn’t say I talked to him, I was in the scrum with him, listening to him. He basically said he doesn’t feel well, and it’s killing him that this is coming back around,” he said.

Ad

“Here’s the thing, I don’t know what’s going on, I’m not going to say what’s going on or what I’ve heard, he’s not like got a runny nose and got a cough. Other than maybe not looking like he has good color, he’s not like sick like got the flu, there’s something else going on there,” Windy added.

Porzingis’ performance would be pivotal in the Celtics’ chances in New York as he is key in the team’s frontcourt rotations, which include Al Horford and Luke Kornet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.