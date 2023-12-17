Is Kristaps Porzingis playing tonight against the Orlando Magic? Latest injury update for Celtics star (Dec. 17)

The Boston Celtics are scheduled to face the Orlando Magic this Sunday. One star Celtics fans have in mind is Kristaps Porzingis. This is because Porzingis missed several games after suffering a calf injury in late November. Fortunately, Pozingis is cleared to play against the Magic and will make up for lost time after missing their previous matchup against Orlando on Friday.

Ironically, Kristaps Porzingis acquired his calf injury on Nov. 26 in a game against the Magic. Porzingis felt some tightness in his left calf and left the game in the third quarter. Since then, the Celtics big man missed four consecutive games before making his return on Dec. 8 against the New York Knicks.

After their matchup against the Knicks, Porzingis was still able to play two back-to-back games against the Cleveland Cavaliers before being held back for Friday's game against Orlando.

Looking at Kristaps Porzingis' history of being injury-prone

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers

Over the course of his NBA career, injuries have been a persistent problem for Kristaps Porzingis. His availability and consistency on the floor have been affected by ailments that have plagued his tenure. Porzingis has suffered numerous setbacks since joining the league in 2015, including ailments to his ankle and knee.

While he has shown flashes of brilliance when fit, his contributions have frequently been limited as a result of these reoccurring injuries. Porzingis has been labeled as injury-prone, raising questions about his durability and long-term impact on a team's performance. Despite his evident talent and potential as a game-changing player, his injuries have generated debate regarding his dependability as the cornerstone of a team's lineup.

However, during his time with the Washington Wizards last season, the Latvian big man appeared in 65 regular-season games. That is the most he has played since his sophomore year, when he appeared in 66 regular-season games in 2016-17.

With that in mind, Boston Celtics fans can relax, but they should remain cautious about Kristaps Porzingis's performance this season. While his present condition may not be as severe as expected, you never know when he will be gravely injured again.