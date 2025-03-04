Is Kyle Kuzma playing tonight against Atlanta Hawks? Latest on Milwaukee Bucks forward's status (March 4)

Kyle Kuzma has played in all 10 games he's available for the Milwaukee Bucks since his acquisition at the trade deadline from the Washington Wizards. Kuzma is still trying to find his chemistry with his new team, but the Bucks are 7-3 since he made his debut on Feb. 7.

But is Kuzma playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? The latest Bucks injury report has tagged the one-time NBA champion as doubtful. Kuzma is dealing with a sprained right ankle and could miss his first game for Milwaukee. He'll likely get downgraded to out as tip-off approaches.

If that happens, coach Doc Rivers will likely bring back Andre Jackson Jr. into the starting lineup, with players such as Gary Trent Jr. and AJ Green getting additional minutes. Kuzma is averaging 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in his first 10 games with the Bucks.

What happened to Kyle Kuzma?

Kyle Kuzma suffered a sprained ankle on Saturday in the Milwaukee Bucks' 132-117 win against the Dallas Mavericks on the road. Kuzma accidentally stepped on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot, but further tests showed that his ankle didn't suffer any damage.

One of the reasons why Kuzma was listed as doubtful was because of the condition of his ankle. It was still bruised during Sunday's practice ahead of their game versus the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. He was unable to participate in the majority of the workouts, but he'll play if he's feeling much better.

"It was funky. I thought I was gonna miss a little time for sure," Kuzma said. "But then today it loosened up, the bruising started happening so that typically means that's good, that's the tail end."

Kyle Kuzma comments on his ankle injury

Speaking to reporters at the Overtime Elite Arena on Monday, Kyle Kuzma assured Bucks fans that he's going to be alright. Kuzma was feeling much better less than 24 hours after stepping on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot.

"I'll be fine," Kuzma said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "Obviously, it doesn't look too good. I just stepped on Giannis' foot. I should be fine. I mean, it was a little rough, obviously, but today moving around, shot some things. I didn't do anything full speed or tried to cut and stuff, but all my testing with it was positive."

The Milwaukee Bucks need to finish the final stretch of the season strongly if they want homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, but have an identical record with the Indiana Pacers.

The Detroit Pistons are also close right behind them, riding a 9-1 record in their last 10 games.

