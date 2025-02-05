Is Kyle Kuzma playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest on Bucks' new star's status for debut (Feb. 5)

Kyle Kuzma will not be playing in the Milwaukee Bucks' upcoming game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. According to Rotowire, Kuzma is out because of non-injury-related reasons and is expected to make his Bucks debut on Friday.

On Wednesday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Washington Wizards and the Milwaukee Bucks have agreed on a trade involving Kuzma in exchange for Khris Middleton.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It is a big move for the Kuzma as it gives him another chance to prove himself on a star-studded lineup with the potential to become a championship contender. The Milwaukee Bucks are having a great run after they turned around their 2-8 start to the season.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Bucks have a positive 26-22 record and are holding the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Kyle Kuzma has played 32 games for the Wizards this season. He is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on 42.0% shooting from the field and 28.1% shooting from deep.

NBA Fans react to Kyle Kuzma's trade to the Milwaukee Bucks

As the NBA trade deadline approaches even closer, many surprising trades are popping up. The Kyle Kuzma to Milwaukee Bucks is one that caught the fans by surprise. They dropped in the comments section of Shams Charania's tweet and expressed their thoughts on the move.

One fan expressed his surprise at the trade news in his comment.

Expand Tweet

Other fans joined the bandwagon and expressed their opinions, with some even trolling the former Wizards guard.

"Maaaaaan … cannot believe the Middleton era is over. And for Kuzma?!? I know the contract sucked but come on," a fan tweeted.

"20 games of Middleton a year is worth more then anything kuzma brings," another fan tweeted.

"L trade Khris is a million times better than Kuzma," another fan tweeted.

Another set of fans looked on the brighter side and praised the trade.

Expand Tweet

"Kuzma gets a lot of hate, but this is a good deal for the Bucks. Buying low. Middletown is washed. Gianni's leadership should be able to get the best out of Kuz," another fan tweeted.

The Bucks fans for now can only wait to see what Kuzma brings to elevate the Bucks alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback