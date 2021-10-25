Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight against the Orlando Magic? | 2021-22 NBA season

Miami Heat’s recent acquisition Kyle Lowry suffered a left ankle sprain during the opening day match against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry suffered the injury during the second quarter with the Bucks’ Pat Connaughton. He landed awkwardly and immediately fell to the ground, before getting up and limping his way to the Heat’s changing room.

However, the six-time NBA All-Star returned after getting some quick treatment and was part of the bench. However, he did not play and ended his night with five points and six assists in 24 minutes. In this article, we look at whether Lowry is available to play against the Orlando Magic.

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg Monday Morning Heat Check: Miami Misses Kyle Lowry, Latest on Point Guard's Return wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/monday-morni… Monday Morning Heat Check: Miami Misses Kyle Lowry, Latest on Point Guard's Return wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/monday-morni…

What is Kyle Lowry’s status for tonight's game against Orlando Magic?

Kyle Lowry sat out of the Heat’s loss to the Indiana Pacers. Tyler Herro picked up the bulk of the offensive responsibility left in Kyle Lowry’s absence. He contributed with 30 points and 10 assists off the bench while Bam Adebayo also had a 16-point double-double. Following that, Kyle Lowry has again been listed as questionable for the match against the Orlando Magic.

The Miami Heat are currently short on guard options with Victor Oladipo also out with a longer-term injury. Lowry walked off court despite the injury against the Milwaukee Bucks and then returned to the bench, suggesting that he is not suffering from a major injury.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra also confirmed that Lowry had been asked to sit out as a precaution from the last game. Hence, while he might not be fit enough to start against the Orlando Magic, Lowry can be expected to feature in the game, at least off the bench.

When will Kyle Lowry return?

Kyle Lowry in action for the Miami Heat

As mentioned above, Lowry is not suffering from a major injury and was rested for the last game in order to be given enough time to recuperate. The 35-year old Lowry is not as fit as he used to be and can be expected to be rested from quite a few regular-season games this season. Regardless, he is expected to feature, at least to a limited extent, against the Orlando Magic.

