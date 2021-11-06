Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Miami Heat host the Utah Jazz at FTX Arena tonight and Kyle Lowry's status is still undecided. He missed the October 23rd matchup against the Indiana Pacers with a sprained left ankle but has played in every game since. Lowry is leading the team in assists with 7.1 a game and has led them to a fantastic 6-2 start.

The team faced no chemistry issues and Kyle Lowry fit into their system seamlessly. Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring with 24.4 points per game and has forced his way into the early MVP discussion. Tyler Herro has made leaps in his offensive game and the team has gotten off to an impressive start. The Miami Heat have the league's second-highest defensive rating.

Lowry has improved the Heat's offense with his playmaking. According to NBA Advanced Stats, they are outscoring their opponents by 15.5 points per 100 possessions with Lowry on the floor.

What is Kyle Lowry's status for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz?

Kyle Lowry of the Miami Heat injured his ankle

Kyle Lowry is officially listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz due to a left ankle sprain. He hurt his ankle after Duncan Robinson fell on top of his leg and started limping. Lowry played just 28 minutes last game against the Boston Celtics, while every other starter played over 30 minutes.

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds Kyle Lowry is questionable for tomorrow night. Kyle Lowry is questionable for tomorrow night.

Following the loss to Boston, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about Lowry's ankle, saying:

"we'll find out tomorrow"

The Miami Heat consider themselves lucky that Kyle Lowry's evaluation didn't yield negative results. The last thing the Heat want is injuries derailing their incredible start. Through seven games, Lowry is averaging 10.0 points, 7.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He is shooting around the league-average 35.7% from beyond the arc on 6.0 attempts per game.

Tas Melas @TasMelas Kyle Lowry hops off after Duncan Robinson falls into his leg. Stay healthy, Kyle! Kyle Lowry hops off after Duncan Robinson falls into his leg. Stay healthy, Kyle! https://t.co/FJShdSKWOi

When will Kyle Lowry return?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Kyle Lowry's injury isn't considered serious and the 35-year-old point guard will likely return for the Miami Heat's next game. The Heat begin a five-game Western Conference road trip after their matchup with Utah. They play the Nuggets, Lakers, Clippers, Jazz and Thunder and Lowry isn't expected to miss all those games. Hence, if Lowry misses tonight's game against the Utah Jazz, he is certainly going to show up in the next game against the Nuggets.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar