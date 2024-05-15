Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? Latest update on Dallas Mavericks' superstar

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is expected to play tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In a crucial Game 5 for his team, the 2016 NBA champion isn't on the injury report ahead of tonight's game.

In addition, Luka Doncic is probable after dealing with a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness. Maxi Kleber (right shoulder) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (left ankle sprain) are out for this game.

Following a disappointing loss against the Thunder in Game 4, at home, the Mavericks will try to bounce back and lead the series.

What happened to Kyrie Irving?

The 2023–24 NBA season has been complex for Irving when it comes to injuries. In recent weeks, Kyrie Irving has dealt with hamstring issues. Since the playoffs started, no injury concerns have been reported.

He's fully healthy and ready to turn things around in a series that has been very entertaining for both the Mavericks and the Thunder.

Kyrie Irving sent a message after the Thunder's Game 4 loss.

After taking a 2-1 lead on Saturday, the Mavericks looked ready to put the Thunder against the wall and leave the American Airlines Center with a 3-1 advantage. However, that didn't happen and now they're tied up going into Game 5.

Following the match, Irving sent a message to his teammates, stating that they needed to 'stay poised' if they wanted to pull this off.

"Don't panic, and just stay poised," said Irving. "It's not time to have irrational emotions towards a game like tonight, you know what I mean? We know how we played.

"We're honest with each other, and we had the game pretty much in our hands and control, and then down the stretch... we just didn't make enough of the clutch plays," Kyrie added, via Grant Afseth.

Kyrie Irving also took responsibility for the loss. He has been a shell of himself during this series, averaging 15.0 points, 7.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds in four games against OKC. Considering he averaged 26.5 points against the Los Angeles Clippers, the decline is worrisome for the player.

The Thunder have done a good job defending Irving and Doncic to some extent. This series was considered a close one before it started and so far it has delivered. There's no clear favorite to win it, but the Mavs duo has work to do if they want to increase their chances.