Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight against Miami Heat? Latest on former NBA champion's status (April 10)

Kyrie Irving will play on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat. The eight-time NBA All-Star is not on the Dallas Mavericks injury report. It's a back-to-back, but Irving or the Mavs didn't indicate that he will rest after 37 minutes in Tuesday's 130-104 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Irving has made 30 consecutive appearances since missing his last game on Feb. 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks. He has been phenomenal in his comeback, averaging 26.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 52/40/92 splits, leading the Mavs to a 23-7 record.

Irving has missed 22 games this year, with Dallas going 11-11 in his absence. The record is a testament to how decisive the former All-Star guard has been for the team this year.

What happened to Kyrie Irving?

Kyrie Irving has dealt with multiple ailments to his thumb, heel and foot. The most recent injury was a thumb sprain, which forced him to miss six of 22 games. He hasn't been on the injury report since then, experiencing his healthiest stretch of the season.

Thanks to that, the Mavericks improved to 49-30 and are heading to the playoffs as the fifth seed.

Kyrie Irving Stats vs. Miami Heat

Kyrie Irving has averaged 21.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 4.9 apg against the Miami Heat in 29 games. He has 12 wins against them despite solid performances over the years.

His best game against the Eastern Conference contenders was on Dec. 20, 2017, when Irving played for the Celtics. He tallied 33 points, four rebounds and five assists in a 90-89 loss.

Irving was solid when the Mavericks last played the Heat, bagging 23 points, four rebounds and four assists on 9-of-19 shooting in a 114-108 win on March 7.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat?

ESPN and ESPN2 will nationally broadcast the Dallas Mavericks-Miami Heat game, with Bally Sports Sun and WFAA / UniMas 49 providing coverage in local areas. Fans abroad can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center, the Heat's home court.

The Mavericks enter this contest as the favorites, winning 15 of their last 17 games to storm their way into a playoffs berth. Meanwhile, the Heat have had a rocky run in that stretch, going 9-9. They are eighth in the East with a 44-35 record, fighting to stay alive in the top-six race.