Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2?

Kyrie Irving is the big story for Game 7 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets. This series has been one of the wildest conference semifinals we have seen in a while with two superstars going back and forth in a duel.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. protected their home court in Game 6 and now face a pivotal game on the road to keep their season alive.

However, Kevin Durant cannot do it all by himself every game. He clearly looked gassed in Game 6 after playing all 48 minutes in Game 5 when he delivered the second-highest playoff triple-double of all time.

James Harden has been in a shell ever since returning to the lineup and now all eyes are on Kyrie Irving and whether he will lace up for the match.

Kyrie Irving ruled out for Game 7 but Steve Nash remains optimistic

Kyrie Irving has officially been ruled out of Game 7 due to a right ankle sprain. He got injured in Game 4 of this series after landing on top of Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot and has been on the sidelines since.

Kyrie Irving (right ankle sprain) is OUT for Game 7 of Nets-Bucks on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/vhp1U0rySH — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 18, 2021

Steve Nash has said Kyrie Irving still has some "miles to make up" before he could possibly return to the court. However, Nash has also routinely mentioned that Irving will be back in the 2021 NBA playoffs, saying:

"It is not a season-threatening situation."

But that claim could soon become irrelevant if the Brooklyn Nets end up getting eliminated tonight.

James Harden has had trouble moving at full speed because he doesn't want to aggravate his hamstring injury. He has essentially been a non-factor in the two games he has played. Harden will need to step up big time if the Nets have any chance of winning against a healthy Milwaukee Bucks team.

Hard to see the Nets winning a Game 7, even at home, with James Harden this much of a limited liability. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant might have to show up similar to how he did in Game 5. We can expect Mike Budenholzer's full defensive attention on Durant with double-teams and weak-side help. Harden, Joe Harris and Jeff Green undoubtedly need to bring their A-game into this match.

