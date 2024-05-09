Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on Mavericks star's status for Game 2 (May 9)

Kyrie Irving will play on Thursday night against the OKC Thunder in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Western Conference semis. The 2016 NBA champion isn't on the Dallas Mavericks' injury report. Unlike his past few playoff runs, Irving is in solid shape and injury-free heading into the postseason.

His game has reflected that and has been pivotal in the Mavs' success. Dallas marked its return to the knockouts with a first-round series win over the LA Clippers and is a favorite in the conference semis against the #1-seeded OKC Thunder despite trailing the series 0-1.

Kyrie Irving Stats vs. OKC Thunder

Kyrie Irving has averaged 22.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 6.9 apg in 16 regular season games against the OKC Thunder. He played two games against the Thunder this season, averaging 30.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 10.0 apg on 62/43/90 splits. The Mavs went 1-1 against the Thunder with Irving.

Irving played his first playoff game against the Thunder on Tuesday. He had 20 points and three assists on 7 of 14 shooting. Dallas lost 117-95.

Irving needs to be more aggressive to give the Mavericks a shot at bouncing back in Game 2. The Mavericks may have to turn to him on offense, especially with Luka Doncic playing on an injured knee. Doncic couldn't impact the game much, tallying 19 points on 6 of 19 shooting.

Irving had a better chance to succeed as a scorer, and that's something the Mavericks should lean into.

Kyrie Irving 2024 NBA Playoffs Stats

Kyrie Irving has been the most efficient player for the Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. He has produced 25.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 4.4 apg in seven games, shooting 51.2%, including 47.2% from 3 and 86.7% from the free throw line. Irving has multiple 30-points and a 40-point game to his name.

Kyrie Irving unimpressed with Game 1 officiating

Irving wasn't a fan of how Game 1 was officiated between the Dallas Mavericks and OKC Thunder. Irving and the Mavs struggled with a free throw disparity in the first and plenty of foul trouble that derailed their defense against the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 13 attempts alone.

The officials called several touch fouls, which isn't how generally playoff games have been officiated. Irving referred to it after the game, saying it "felt like a regular season game."

The Mavericks had to bench key players in the first half and third quarter, which swung the game in OKC's favor.