Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Dallas Mavericks' update on star guard's status amid foot injury struggles (Nov. 19)

Kyrie Irving had a sensational outing on Saturday night in his return from a left foot sprain, and it seems he will still show up in the second half of the Dallas Mavericks' back-to-back schedule. Irving is not listed in the Mavs' initial injury report ahead of their clash against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

Unless he grimaces in pain again, Irving is expected to suit up for the Mavericks as they host the Kings at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Kyrie Irving was initially listed as questionable for the Mavericks before he was ruled out of their Wednesday night matchup against the Washington Wizards.

However, he was cleared from the injury report right before the Mavericks' game against the Bucks and made the start. Irving is once again cleared as the Mavericks return home to face the Kings.

Unfortunately for the Dallas Mavericks, though, Maxi Kleber remains out due to a foot injury, specifically a toe injury, and he is scheduled for a return next month.

Kyrie Irving's spectacular game still not enough for Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving exploded for 39 points on 16-of-29 shooting for the Dallas Mavericks against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Mavericks were seemingly on track for a blowout on the road after going on a 40-29 third quarter to take a 98-89 lead entering the fourth.

Irving commented on the third-quarter blast:

"We did a good job coming out of halftime with that energy and verve we normally have."

However, the Bucks made a fourth-quarter turnaround, outscoring the Mavericks 43-27 to steal the home win.

While some fans think the officiating favored the Bucks a bit too much, Irving did not want to talk about it and instead said the Mavericks' defense somehow bogged down in the end.

"We were playing good defensive principals, and they were making timely shots," Irving said. "A few times in that fourth quarter, I was out of position, or other guys were out of position defensively where we're giving up some corner threes to some of their shooters and Giannis [Antetokounmpo] getting downhill, shooting a few free throws tonight."

Irving and the Mavericks have a chance to bounce back as they welcome the Kings. Kevin Huerter played through a finger injury in the Sacramento Kings' last game but is currently listed as questionable against the Dallas Mavericks.