Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight against San Antonio Spurs? Latest on former NBA champion's status (March 19)

Kyrie Irving will play on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. The former NBA champion has avoided the injury list again amid an injury-riddled season. Irving has been healthy since returning from an injury absence on Feb. 5. He's played 19 consecutive games.

His presence has been key to the Mavericks' improved play. His chemistry with Luka Doncic has only improved with every game, allowing Dallas to see what the team looks like at full strength for a brief stretch.

The Mavericks are seventh in the West with a 39-29 record ahead of Tuesday's contest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Kyrie Irving?

Irving has dealt with thumb, heel and foot injuries this season, combining for his 22 missed games this year. His most recent ailment was related to his thumb, which he sprained against the Boston Celtics in a 119-100 loss on Jan. 22. Irving missed seven games because of it.

Kyrie Irving stats vs. San Antonio Spurs

Irving has played 21 games against the Spurs, averaging 22.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He is 9-12 against the Mavericks' division rivals.

Irving played two of the Mavericks' three games against the Spurs this season. He averaged 28.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 6.5 apg in those outings.

Irving finished with 34 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a 116-93 win when the teams last met on Feb. 14. Irving shot on impressive splits of 68.2% from the floor, including 4 of 9 from 3.

Kyrie Irving stuns the NBA with incredible game-winner to close Nuggets

Kyrie Irving is coming off one of his most clutch moments in the NBA. The Dallas Mavericks star closed the Denver Nuggets in a 107-105 win with the buzzer-beating game-winner. Irving hit a left-handed sky hook over Nikola Jokic to give the Mavericks a win.

Players, fans and analysts couldn't help but hail the former All-Star guard's wizardry.

Expand Tweet

Irving made the improbable shot from just inside the 3-point line. He made it against all expectations after Jokic did an excellent job of shutting Irving from going to his strong side to the basket. With the clock ticking down, Irving settled to launch a sky hook with his left, leaving Jokic and the Nuggets shocked.

Irving has caught catching a rhythm lately, and that could be crucial for the Mavericks as they aim to enter the top six of the Western Conference standings and avoid the play-in tournament.