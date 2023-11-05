Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs. Charlotte Hornets? Latest injury update from Dallas Mavericks (November 5)

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Charlotte Hornets on November 5, with All-Star guard Kyrie Irving listed as probable because of a left foot strain. It will be a short pitstop for the Mavericks, who will hit the road after.

The game will be played at the American Airlines Arena on Sunday. Tipoff time is set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and the game will be available on NBA League Pass as well as Bally Sports SW-Dallas and Bally Sports SE-Charlotte.

Dallas (4-1) are coming off their first loss of the season on Friday against defending champions Denver Nuggets, 125-114, in a game that also served as the teams’ debut outing in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kyrie Irving played in the game, finishing with 22 points, seven assists, four steals and two blocks. 'Kai' has been dealing with the foot injury for a while now, limiting him to just three games out of the five the Mavericks have played to date.

Despite not being a hundred percent, the 31-year-old eight-time NBA All-Star has been steady for 20.3 points, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 35 minutes.

Mavericks looking to bounce back against Hornets even without Kyrie Irving

The Mavericks have been doing well in the recently started NBA season despite not having Kyrie Irving on the floor for the entirety of their campaign so far.

Do-it-all Luka Doncic has been stellar in leading the charge for Dallas, averaging near triple-double numbers of 33.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 9.4 assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. (18 ppg), new Maverick Grant Williams (15 ppg) and rookie center Dereck Lively II (7.6 ppg and 7 rpg) have stepped up as well.

The loss to the Nuggets last time around was the only blip for the Mavericks to date. They did not have it great in said game as they trailed big, 40-24, at the end of the first quarter and could not recover. They will now want to redeem themselves.

While he wants to be competing alongside his team, Kyrie Irving said he is being smart with his injury so as not to prolong it.

He told Sports Illustrated in an interview:

“One of the worst things is to deal with injuries in preseason, but it's all part of the game. You don't want an injury to carry over into the longevity of the season."

As per ESPN, Dallas big man Maxi Kleber (toe) will also be out for the game against Charlotte.

Kyrie Irving admires Luka Doncic’s game

Having had the opportunity to see how Luka Doncic conducts himself from close range, Kyrie Irving has grown to admire the game of his fellow All-Star more.

The two saw only limited time together on the floor last season as 'Kai' came in midseason via a trade with Brooklyn. They were not able to explore what they can do as a tandem to help the team.

This time around, they have been together since preseason. Irving said he appreciates more the game of his do-it-all teammate and is learning to feed off it.

He told Sports Illustrated:

“He's getting everybody involved. To see it up close as his teammate is even more impressive, especially starting the season… He's really smart and really just wants to win, and it's easy to play next to someone who is willing to throw their body on the line to do everything to win.”

Given the positive vibe emanating from both their All-Stars, the Mavericks should feel great as the season progresses. The team missed the playoff bus last time around but changes could be around the corner.