Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs Chicago Bulls? Latest injury update from Dallas Mavericks (November 1)

Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable to participate in the game against the Chicago Bulls, as the superstar guard is dealing with a left foot sprain. Irving missed the Dallas Mavericks' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 30 due to the same issue.

The Mavericks are enjoying an undefeated start to the 2023 NBA season, having won their first three games. On Nov. 1, Dallas will face the Chicago Bulls, who have gone 2-2 in their opening four games. Chicago has had their fair share of drama to begin the year, including a players-only meeting on opening night.

In his first two games of the season, Irving looked impressive. The eight-time All-Star was blending well with Luka Doncic and getting his shots within the flow of the offense. Irving is averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on 39% shooting from the field in his opening two games.

The Mavericks will be hoping that Irving's foot injury doesn't keep him on the sidelines too long. The front office rebuilt the Mavericks supporting cast over the summer and will be keen to see the roster begin building winning habits throughout the early portion of the season. Irving needs to be part of that building process.

Kyrie Irving addresses his decision to ask for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving joined the Dallas Mavericks around the February 2022 trade deadline, having asked for a trade following a turbulent time with the Brooklyn Nets.

When speaking to the media ahead of Dallas' contest against the Nets, Irving said his decision to request a trade was one of the best things he's done for his own peace of mind:

“I was never on bad terms with the organization," Irving said. "I just think there was a lot of chaos and noise, as usual, from the media. I’m not going to blame you guys or anything, but nobody really knew what was going on behind the scenes. But for me, it was the best decision of my career to ask for a trade. I knew I needed peace of mind.

“I had a media interview and I said there was some disrespectful things going on behind the scenes — and that happens in every organization as an employee, so it’s not out of the ordinary to come out and communicate that — but again, when it’s me, it’s a fire starter."

Kyrie Irving has looked good in his first two outings this season. If the veteran guard can figure things out alongside Luka Doncic, the Mavericks will have one of the most dynamic backcourts in the NBA. Irving is a superstar talent and can take over a game on any given night.

However, the contest against Chicago may come too soon for Kyrie Irving as he continues to recover from his foot sprain. Dallas will likely be cautious with Irving's return as they look to ensure he's healthy for a long NBA season rather than focusing on their short-term wins and losses.