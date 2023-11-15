Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight against the Washington Wizards? Latest injury report from the Dallas Mavericks (Nov. 15)

As the Dallas Mavericks travel to Washington to take on the Wizards on Wednesday night at 7 pm ET, Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable with a right foot sprain. His selection will be a game-time decision.

Irving has already missed two games this season with the same soreness in his right foot.

On Tuesday, Dallas lost 131-110 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Irving struggled in the loss and shot 6-of-13 from the field for just 17 points.

Irving and his running mate, Luka Doncic, have played well together this season after last season’s struggles. The Mavericks are currently third in the Western Conference with an 8-3 record.

Irving seems content being the second star on the team behind Doncic. He has consistently been the second option on offense. He is averaging 22.3 ppg, 6.7 apg and a team-high 1.2 spg.

He also hit a season-high 13 shots when he scored 35 points against the Pelicans on November 12.

The Mavericks will hope to have Irving for the game as they look to avoid losing two games in a row for the first time this season. Dallas is a 6-point favorite on the road.

How to watch Kyrie Irving’s Dallas Mavericks vs Washington Wizards

The game tips off at 7 pm ET and can be streamed on NBA League Pass.

It is also available on each team’s regional sports networks. The game will air on the Wizards’ MNMT (Monumental Sports Network) and Bally Sports Texas for the Mavs broadcast. It will also stream on Bally+

It will not be a nationally televised game. The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will be the national showcase game on ESPN at 7.30 pm ET.