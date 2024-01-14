Is LaMelo Ball on minute restriction against Heat? Latest status of Hornets star guard's availability

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is coming off a six-week absence due to a sprained ankle he suffered against the Orlando Magic on Nov. 26, 2023. Ball missed 20 straight games before suiting up for the San Antonio Spurs showdown on Jan. 12.

Ball's return to the court gave the Hornets (8-28) a boost they needed to improve their record. He went head-to-head against Victor Wembanyama, but the Spurs came on top at the end, winning the game 135-99. Ball played 26 minutes and had 28 points, three rebounds and five assists.

The team didn't release a statement about managing his minutes, but seeing as he only played 26 minutes in his first game back, coaches could be monitoring his health. In his first 15 matchups, Ball averaged 33.4 minutes a game and only played in under 30 minutes twice this season.

The Hornets could be cautious with Ball's return to action. The team hasn't talked about it yet, but it could make it known to the public in its next game, which is against the Miami Heat (22-16) on Sunday night.

Charlotte only has eight wins this season, and fighting for a Play-In spot could prove to be a daunting task. Still, with Ball back on the floor, there's hope that the team can achieve such a feat.

How well did LaMelo Ball perform in his first game back?

Having LaMelo Ball back on the floor affected the team greatly. In the Hornets' game against the Spurs, the 6-foot-7 star performed well despite losing. He had a 28-point outing and was a pest on the defensive end. Ball had five steals against San Antonio that night, taking full advantage of the mistakes on offense.

While Ball only played 26 minutes, the other players weren't on the floor much against the Spurs. It was a blowout game early on, and the Hornets couldn't keep up against the Wemby-led team. Nick Richards and Terry Rozier both played in under 30 minutes. Richards was only available for 22 minutes, and Rozier sat on the bench after 28 minutes.

Hornets rookie Brandon Miller only had nine minutes of game time as he was injured early. Miles Bridges was the only player who played for at least 30 minutes.

The rest of the bench players had a significant amount of playing time while the lead grew massively. As the Hornets prepare for their matchup against the Miami Heat, fans can expect Ball's time on the floor to be carefully monitored.

