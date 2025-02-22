Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight against Blazers? Latest on Hornets point guard's status (Feb. 22)

LaMelo Ball is set to suit up for the Charlotte Hornets in their interconference matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. He is not listed on the team’s injury report and is expected to return to action, barring any last-minute setbacks. The one-time All-Star missed Charlotte’s previous game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday due to left ankle soreness.

In Ball’s absence, the Hornets struggled, falling to Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets in a 129-115 defeat. The star point guard last played on Wednesday against the LA Lakers, where he delivered a strong performance to lead Charlotte to a 100-97 road victory at Crypto.com Arena.

Ball finished the game with 27 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes. He shot 9 of 19 from the field, including 5-of-13 from 3-point range.

LaMelo’s availability has been a concern this season as he has missed 20 of the Hornets’ 54 games. Injuries have repeatedly disrupted his ability to stay on the court, impacting his consistency throughout the season.

LaMelo Ball stats vs. Portland Trail Blazers

LaMelo Ball has had limited opportunities to face the Portland Trail Blazers in his young career, having played just four games against the Western Conference team. However, he has performed exceptionally well in those matchups, averaging an impressive 27.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

The one-time All-Star last squared off against Portland on December 26, 2022, more than two years ago. In that game, Ball delivered a strong performance, recording 27 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Where to watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers?

The Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Hornets vs. Blazers game will be televised live on KATU (local), KUNP (local) and FDSSE (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

