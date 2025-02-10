Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? Latest on Hornet's guard's status (Feb. 10)

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball's injury status remains uncertain as his team prepares to face the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. The versatile guard has been in and out of the Hornets' lineup this season and may miss the game in New York as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Ball's injury status is currently listed as "game-time decision" on ESPN after he was ruled out of the Hornets' loss against the Pistons on Saturday. With his availability hinging on a game-time decision by the coach, fans will have to wait for the official lineups to be released. The Hornets have yet to submit an injury report for the match on the NBA's official website.

Despite missing the previous game, there was some optimism about Ball's quick return. However, as of now, his return to the court is still in question as the team does not want to rush their star player, especially with a recurring injury.

In the Hornets' last 10 games, the former Chino Hills star has only started 4 times. His most recent appearance was against the San Antonio Spur on Friday, where he recorded 24 points and 10 assists, leading the Hornets to a narrow 117-116 victory.

The Hornets have struggled without Ball this season and are hopeful for his speedy return. However, it is possible that he may start on the bench, especially if he has not fully recovered from his ankle soreness.

Where to watch LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets against the Brooklyn Nets?

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Charlotte Hornets at the Barclays Center for the second time this season as they meet each other for a third time this campaign. The New York team has won both matchups thus far and will be looking for a similar result on Monday as LaMelo Ball's fitness continues to be a cause for concern.

LaMelo missed the Jan. 29 fixture as the Nets defeated the Hornets 104-83 at the Spectrum Center. However, he played in the NBA Cup tie in November, which the Hornets narrowly lost by one point. Ball contributed 12 points and 5 assists, but his team was eliminated from the tournament.

In his short career, the 23-year-old has played 7 games against Brooklyn, averaging 17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists. While these numbers may not meet his high standards, his absence has been keenly felt by his teammates, who have struggled to score without him.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Ball's injury status, fans can still tune into the game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on the FanDuel Sports Network and online viewers can stream it via the FUBOTV App or by purchasing NBA League Pass.

