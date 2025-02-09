Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight against Detroit Pistons? Latest on Hornets star's availability (Feb. 9)

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is expected to play on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons. Ball recently returned from a five-game absence due to a left ankle sprain and played in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Ball was listed as questionable against the Spurs but was eventually upgraded to available. He played 36 minutes and recorded 24 points, four rebounds and 10 assists as the Hornets won 117-116.

Ball's career has been marred by recurring injuries, particularly to his ankles and wrists. Most recently, he suffered a left ankle sprain in January, which caused him to miss five games.

He also fractured his right ankle during a game against the Pistons on Feb. 27, 2023. He was forced to miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season due to the injury.

The 2021 Rookie of the Year is averaging 28.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game for the No. 14 Hornets (13-36). Additionally, he is shooting at 41.6% from the field and 33.8% from the 3-point line.

LaMelo Ball's officiating mistake in Spurs-Hornets admitted by NBA

LaMelo Ball and the Hornets needed a clutch 3-point shot from forward Miles Bridges to win against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. However, that might not have been needed had the officials not made a mistake that could have cost the Hornets.

The NBA released its "Last Two Minute Report," where it admitted an officiating mistake. The report stated that the officials missed a foul call on Spurs' De'Aaron Fox that would have sent Ball to the free-throw line, which could have extended the Hornets lead, who were winning 114-112 at the time with 1:28 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

"Fox (SAS) steps forward into Ball's (CHA) path and delivers body contact during his drive that affects his SQBR. This contact occurs prior to, and causes, the traveling violation committed by Ball," the NBA wrote.

While LaMelo Ball wasn't sent to the free-throw line, he missed his shot attempt. The Spurs tied the game 114-114. However, the Hornets got the much-needed win thanks to Bridges' game-winner with 1.1 seconds left.

The Hornets are struggling and have lost eight of their last 10 games. The win against the Spurs was a much-needed boost heading into the game against the No. 6 Detroit Pistons.

