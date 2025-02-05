Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight? Latest injury update on Hornets star (Feb. 5)

LaMelo Ball will be sidelined for the Charlotte Hornets’ clash against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The 23-year-old has been ruled out after suffering a left ankle sprain during the Jan. 27 game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Melo joins Tre Mann, Cody Martin, Brandon Miller, Josh Okogie and Grant Williams who are set to miss tonight’s contest. With several key players set to be absent, Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. will be expected to secure a comfortable victory on the road.

There is positive news for Hornets fans regarding Ball’s injury status. According to the team’s official update, the star guard has made progress and is back to on-court activity.

“LaMelo Ball has continued to undergo treatment for his left ankle sprain. He has progressed to a return to on court activity and additional updates on his status will be provided as appropriate,” @HornetsPR reported.

While Ball is set to miss his fifth consecutive game, this update hints at his possible return for the final matchup of the team’s nine-game homestand against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

LaMelo Ball misses out on All-Star nod

LaMelo Ball is having a career-best season, averaging 28.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He even led all Eastern Conference guards in votes throughout the All-Star selection process, but ultimately failed to earn a spot on the Team East roster.

Grant Williams was the most prominent name to express his shock. He openly criticized the “media,” whom he held responsible for Ball’s exclusion from the All-Star team.

“Mind you, he won the fan vote, and not even the players said he was the 7th or 8th best; it was the media who did that. The only reason he's not a starter is because of the media vote, and that is even more crazy,” Williams said.

Ball has not yet publicly addressed the snub, although, if a current Team East member suffers an injury, he will likely be Adam Silver’s top choice as a replacement.

