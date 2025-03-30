Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight against New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on Hornets star’s status (Mar. 30)

The Charlotte Hornets shut down LaMelo Ball after the team’s 111-104 loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Ball will not travel with the team to New Orleans to face the Pelicans on Sunday. The former All-Star played 47 games this season and averaged a career-high 25.2 points, 7.4 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest.

Ad

Shams Charania reported on Ball’s status on Friday.

“Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball will miss the rest of the season as he undergoes two minor procedures to address ankle and wrist issues, sources tell ESPN. Ball showed toughness, playing through pain in recent weeks before he and the team consulted doctors on the best course forward.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Per the NBA insider, the “procedures will allow Ball to heal and have a full offseason.”

The ankle surgery marks the third straight year Ball’s season was cut short because of the same issue. He played 36 games during the 2022-23 season before lasting only 22 games the following campaign. Melo reportedly wore braces on both ankles but still missed multiple games because of similar problems.

What happened to LaMelo Ball?

LaMelo Ball’s first significant injury this season was on his wrist, which he suffered in late December. A few days after the injury occurred, his ankle issues resurfaced. He has been battling both problems for three months before the Charlotte Hornets decided to shut him down.

Ad

Following the 108-97 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday, the Hornets dropped their record to 18-55, the third-worst mark in the NBA. With nothing to play for, the front office decided to go ahead with the two procedures to get the point guard ready for next season.

The Charlotte Hornets lost their two best players to season-ending injuries

LaMelo Ball isn’t the only Charlotte Hornets star whose season was cut short by an injury. Brandon Miller, the versatile forward who was expected to play a big role for the team, played only 27 games.

Ad

The former Alabama star suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist in January. He promptly underwent surgery when an MRI revealed the extent of the injury. Miller’s last game for the Hornets was a 117-112 win over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Expand Tweet

Like Ball, the emerging star will be ready to compete for the 2025-26 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback