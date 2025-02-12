Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Latest injury update for Hornets star (Feb. 12)

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has been officially ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. The former All-Star guard is on the injury report, citing right ankle soreness. Ball hasn't caught a break from injuries for yet another season.

He returned Friday against the San Antonio Spurs from a five-game absence and rested Saturday against Detroit before returning in Monday's showdown against the Nets. However, Ball's stint against Brooklyn didn't last long. He played just 10 minutes before exiting the game.

With Wednesday's absence, Ball will miss his 19th game. He has averaged 27.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists, shooting on 42/34/82 splits. The Hornets have endured another losing season amid his injury woes, winning only 13 of 51 games.

What happened to LaMelo Ball?

LaMelo Ball will miss Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic with an ankle injury. He endured a left ankle sprain on Jan. 27 against the Lakers and right ankle soreness in Monday's contest against Brooklyn. The star guard suffered the injury in the first quarter when he tried to penetrate inside the paint but seemingly tweaked his ankle. He missed the final three quarters. Here's the play where Ball potentially injured himself:

Ball missed majority of the 2023-24 season because of various ankle injuries. He played only 22 games that year. It has hindered his and the Hornets' progress, who haven't made the playoffs since drafting Ball, who was viewed as a decisive pick.

LaMelo Ball misses on All-Star nod as an injury replacement

LaMelo Ball was viewed as one of the biggest All-Star snubs this season. He couldn't even get the chance as an injury replacement for Giannis Antetokounmpo in the East. Trae Young got his fourth All-Star nod instead. Ball last played in the All-Star game during the 2021-22 season, his second year in the NBA.

However, his injuries and the team's losing record may have hindered his shot at getting the ultimate vote. Ball has been a fan favorite, especially this year. He was one of the leading vote-getters in the fan voting but didn't make it through after the media and coaches didn't pick him as their pick.

