LaMelo Ball Stats vs Portland Trail Blazers | Closer look ahead of Hornets' latest matchup (Jan. 24)

LaMelo Ball's injury issues continue to follow him in the 2024-25 NBA season. Ball is on the injury report ahead of Friday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers because of an existing ailment that is seemingly bothering him again after multiple weeks.

The one-time All-Star has a right wrist sprain. Ball originally suffered the injury on Dec. 27. He wasn't on the injury report for the past few games. Ball's participation for the Hornets against the Trail Blazers amid their 3-1 run is in jeopardy.

They have given him a questionable designation on the injury report, raising doubts about his ability to play. Ball will likely be a game-time decision. If he does not suit up, it would be his 12th absence of the year.

Ball has played in 29 games out of 40, averaging 29.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists on 41.9% shooting.

Vasilje Micic could start if LaMelo Ball is ruled out.

LaMelo Ball stats vs. Portland Trail Blazers

LaMelo Ball has played only four games against the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 27.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 6.8 apg on 50.6% shooting, including 51.6% from 3. However, he's been on the losing side in three of those games.

Ball last played against the Trail Blazers on Dec. 26, 2022. He had 27 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals on 10 of 26 shots. The Hornets lost that game 124-113. Jerami Grant dropped 32 points and five rebounds, compensating for the lack of production from Damian Lillard, who had 17 points on 5 of 18 shots.

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets game?

KUNP / KATU 2.2 and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast will cover the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets game locally. Meanwhile, NBA League Pass will be an online streaming option for fans without cable TV access. The game will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center, the Hornets' homecourt.

The Hornets are 5-point favorites with a -205 money line. They have homecourt advantage against the Trail Blazers, who are coming off a three-game winning streak.

