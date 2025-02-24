Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? Latest on Hornets superstar's availability (Feb. 24) 

LaMelo Ball is expected to lace up for the Charlotte Hornets for their Monday matchup against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. The guard has been the focal point of his squad's offense and will play a vital role as the struggling Eastern Conference team looks to break their two-game skid.

Ball was not listed on the team's injury report ahead of the contest. He was active against the Portland Trail Blazers last time out, dropping a forgettable five points. The fifth-year PG has been dealing with an ankle issue but was cleared for action against the Blazers, playing for 21 minutes in the game.

How has LaMelo Ball fared for the Hornets this season?

It has been another injury-riddled campaign for LaMelo Ball this season. The guard has suited up for 35 of the Hornets' 55 games so far. The mercurial star has been very effective in the games he has played in, averaging 26.7 points on 41.4% shooting from the field and 33.6% from the deep, alongside 5.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest.

It has been a tough season for Charlotte, as their 14-41 record ranks second-worst in the league. They also lost Brandon Miller for the remainder of the season due to a wrist injury which further compounds their woes and makes them heavily reliant on Ball. The Hornets are therefore in danger of finishing near the bottom of the East ladder yet again.

Where to watch LaMelo Ball and the Hornets vs Sacramento Kings?

The Hornets vs Kings showdown tips off at 10:00 pm ET. Local coverage will be on NBCS-CA and FDSSE. The game can be streamed live on Fubo TV (regional restrictions may apply) and on the NBA app through a subscription to NBA League Pass.

