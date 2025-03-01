Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight against the Washington Wizards? Latest on Hornets superstar's availability (Mar.1)

LaMelo Ball is doubtful to suit up for the Charlotte Hornets’ game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Ball has been listed as questionable with right ankle soreness, as such, his participation against the Wizards remains in doubt. He also missed his team’s last two fixtures against the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks.

This has been a tough season for Ball as he has missed 22 of the Hornets’ 58 games. Through 36 games, he is averaging 26.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists. Ball is averaging a career-high in points this season but, his efficiency has taken a hit, as he is shooting 41.1% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

This fall-off in LaMelo’s shooting averages could be attributed to all the injuries he’s had to deal with this season. The Hornets have struggled in Ball’s absence and are currently No. 14 in the Eastern Conference with a 14-44 record. Meanwhile, their opponents, the Washington Wizards, aren’t doing much better and are No. 15 in the East.

The Wizards could pose a significant challenge if Ball misses tonight’s game. Apart from LaMelo Ball, Charlotte will also have to adjust for the absences of Tre Mann (disc herniation), Brandon Miller (right wrist), Wendell Moore Jr. (concussion protocol), Josh Okogie (left hamstring), KJ Simpson, and Grant Williams (ACL) who are all out.

Jusuf Nurkic and Tidjane Salaun also remain doubtful for tonight’s game and are listed as questionable.

LaMelo Ball's stats against the Washington Wizards

Lamelo Ball has played 12 games against the Wizards, averaging 24.4 points, 7.6 assists, and 6.8 rebounds. Ball’s best game against the Wizards came in November 2023 when he put up 34 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in 36 minutes of play.

Ball’s statistical success against the Wizards hasn’t necessarily translated to more wins as he is 6-6 against them. Moreover, it is worth noting that Washington defeated the Hornets in all three of their fixtures this season.

When and where to watch Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets?

LaMelo Ball has missed the Hornets' last two fixtures (Credits: IMAGN)

The Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. EST (3 p.m. PT). The game will take place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday.

Fans can catch the live broadcast of the game on FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte and Monumental Sports Network. The game can also be streamed live via NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

