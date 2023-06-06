Is there a LaMelo Ball trade happening soon? Finding out more about the Hornets superstar

LaMelo Ball, who has spent his entire NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets, has quickly established himself as one of the league's premier point guards. Despite a right ankle injury early in the 2022-23 season limiting his playing time, Ball has already made a significant impact for the Hornets.

Although there have been no trade talks surrounding LaMelo Ball, his absence from the court due to the injury could potentially impact his future with the team. While some news sources have discussed hypothetical trade possibilities, no concrete information confirming such moves has been published.

However, fans can eagerly anticipate LaMelo's highly anticipated return to the hardwood for the upcoming 2023-24 season. It will be the final year of his four-year contract worth $35.59 million with the Charlotte Hornets, after which he will enter free agency as a restricted free agent in 2024.

Looking at LaMelo Ball's first three seasons in the NBA

Chicago Bulls v Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball is one of the fastest-rising stars in the NBA today. He entered the league back in 2020 when he got drafted by the Charlotte Hornets as the 3rd overall pick. While he had many doubters coming into the league because of the last name attached to him, LaMelo quickly proved everyone wrong when he was named the Rookie of the Year in 2021.

Ball undoubtedly had a great start to his career. During his rookie season, he averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. While he's better known for his playmaking abilities, LaMelo showed the league that he's a jack of all trades.

In his second season, Ball continued to excel and was named an All-Star. He displayed significant improvement and looked like a seasoned veteran. His numbers increased to 20.1 points, 7.6 assists, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. The basketball world eagerly anticipated Ball's performance in the 2022-23 season, expecting him to build upon his success.

Unfortunately, we weren't able to witness LaMelo's full potential this season due to a right ankle injury he suffered on multiple occasions. Nevertheless, the Hornets star still showed glimpses of what could really do on the floor by boosting his numbers to 23.3 ppg, 8.4 apg, 6.4 rpg, and 1.3 spg in 36 games.

