Is Lauri Markkanen playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on Jazz superstar's availability (Feb. 28)

Lauri Markkanen is in doubt to suit up for the Utah Jazz as they prepare to host the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. Markkanen has been listed as questionable with lower back soreness ahead of the Jazz’s exciting matchup against the Timberwolves. Markkanen has also missed the Jazz’s last two fixtures against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings.

The former NBA All-Star has missed 15 of the Jazz’s 58 games this season. As a result, the Jazz have struggled, currently holding the worst record in the Western Conference. This is despite Markkanen averaging 19.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Markkanen’s injury concerns have impacted his efficiency, leading to lower shooting percentages.

The 27-year-old is currently shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc. Markkanen’s shooting accuracy has dipped compared to previous seasons.

Apart from him, the Jazz will also have to deal with the absences of Elijah Harkless, Taylor Hendricks (right fibula), Micah Potter and Oscar Tshiebwe. Furthermore, John Collins (lower back) and Collin Sexton (left ankle) are listed as questionable for tonight’s game. From the looks of it, Will Hardy will have his hands full as he tries to make the necessary adjustments for tonight's game.

Lauri Markkanen's stats against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Lauri Markkanen played 13 games against the Minnesota Timberwolves during his time with the Bulls, Cavs and Jazz. His best outing against them came in Oct. 2022, when the 27-year-old recorded 24 points and 13 rebounds. In those 13 games, Markkanen has averaged 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

These numbers are lower than the Jazz star’s career averages of 18.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Despite Markkanen’s solid contributions, his impact in regular-season games against the Timberwolves has been limited. At the time of writing, the 27-year-old is 3-10 against Minnesota. Unfortunately, Lauri's back issues probably won't allow him to get a win back against the Timberwolves tonight.

When and where to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz?

Markkanen played a tough game against OKC on Feb.22 (Image via Imagn_

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz game is scheduled to take place on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The game is set to kick off at 9:30 p.m. EST ( 6:30 p.m. PT).

Fans can watch the Timberwolves vs. Jazz game live on FanDuel Sports Network - North and KJZZ-TV. Alternatively, the match can be streamed live via NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

