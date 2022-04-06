“Is he LeBron bleepin’ James or not?….he’s proven to be the phoniest GOAT there ever was” - Skip Bayless believes LeBron James has to take 75 percent blame for the Lakers missing the playoffs entirely

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has come under immense scrutiny for the performances of his team and the construction of the roster.

On Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Skip Bayless lambasted King James and proportioned most of the blame to him for the Lakers' shortcomings. Bayless said:

"Is he LeBron bleepin' James or not?! Once again, he's proven to be the phoniest GOAT there ever was. These are the Los Angeles bleeping Lakers! This was the team picked before the season in Las Vegas by the oddsmakers to win it all."

Bayless spoke about how the team's creation was where the problem started as James wanted Russell Westbrook over Buddy Hield. Bayless said:

"So we have to start with the formation of this team. And it was LeBron, by all accounts, pushed for Russell Westbrook, to the detriment of DeMar DeRozan, to the detriment of the Buddy Hield trade, to the detriment of losing so many key pieces from last year's team, starting with (Alex) Caruso and KCP (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope) on the defensive side."

Is LeBron James at fault for the failures of the Lakers this season?

King James watching the game against the Phoenix Suns

The LA Lakers (31-48) have had a tumultuous campaign, failing to even make the play-in tournament. This has led many to place the blame on LeBron James for their shortcomings.

King James is vying for the scoring title while putting up MVP-caliber numbers. He is averaging 30.3 points per game (trailing Joel Embiid's 30.4 ppg) while shooting 52.4%, including 35.9% from beyond the arc. James, who has six triple-doubles and 21 double-doubles, is also averaging 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

While his performances have been borderline flawless, at least on offense, roster construction is where James gets attributed the most blame. Passing on DeMar DeRozan and Buddy Hield to get Westbrook backfired tremendously. The duo have failed to establish chemistry this season.

Another major problem for the Lakers has been their defense. The league's oldest roster simply cannot stay with the youthfulness and energy of other teams. They are ranked 22nd in defensive ratings.

All these factors have contributed to the downfall of the Lakers. But proportioning most of the blame on just James is premature. His performances on the court have been faultless, even if his decision off the court with regards to the roster has not been.

