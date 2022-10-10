Is LeBron James a devout catholic? All you need to know about LA Lakers superstar's religious preferences 

LeBron James is one of the greatest superstars to ever play the game of basketball. But before achieving the success he has today, James was just a kid from Akron, Ohio trying to make it into the NBA. He was raised as a catholic and even studied in a catholic school called St. Vincent-St. Mary Catholic High School.

Does that mean he's a religious man? Let's break things down.

Is LeBron James a religious man?

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers

According to Mark Ellis from God Reports, very little information is known regarding LeBron James' religious beliefs. LeBron has some odd and absurd views about religion. When he lost a crucial game, he once referred to God, saying:

"The Greater Man upstairs knows when it's my time. Right now, isn't my time," which sparked a lot of debate.

The world started questioning his faith and wondered if he really believes in the almighty God. However, in 2015, during a post-game interview with reporters, James responded to an inquiry about whether or not his injured teammates would return. His response exalted the name of Jesus, surprising several who had doubted his faith. James said:

"I hope we don’t think that way. It’s never that way. When you get your guys back, you prepare just as you prepare before. There’s only one guy ever in the world that everything will be all right when He comes back and that’s Jesus Christ. Other than that, you can’t bank on nobody being OK."

LeBron James has kept his religious life pretty low key. Hearing him utter such words will definitely shock others, especially those who don’t believe in his faith.

While he is not as outspoken about his faith as some sports figures, he has attended church services and made public appearances in churches near Cleveland.

Does LeBron James have faith in the 2022-23 LA Lakers?

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are aiming to achieve a redemption season this 2022-23. Last season was a huge disappointment for the organization. The roster struggled to stay healthy and consistent in playing. Honestly, it was brutal to watch the Lakers keep losing even to teams with no All-Stars in their lineup.

If we're going to analyze what went wrong with the LA Lakers last season, it was really more of a chemistry and age problem. Because a lot of the players on the team failed to stay healthy, there was no permanent lineup. That said, players who were mostly present struggled to adjust to constant changes in the rotation.

Age also played a factor in the Lakers' failure last season. The majority of the players were aged above 30-years old. This meant that almost everybody on the team easily gets tired, which gave the team the disadvantage in the latter parts of the game.

Thankfully, the organization finally solved this problem and acquired a lot of young players on their bench. LeBron James even said that he'd be playing more preseason games this year so that he could get to know his teammates more.

Given that everyone is working on the team's chemistry and the majority of the players are fresh legs, an LA Lakers comeback is likely possible.

