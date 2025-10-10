Is LeBron James getting traded from Lakers? NBA insider spotlights one factor that could force 4x champ's exit from LA amid sciatica scare

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported on Thursday that LeBron James is dealing with sciatica, an issue that will sideline James for three to four weeks. James, who has not joined the LA Lakers for training camp, does not have a fixed schedule to return. JJ Redick told reporters on that same day that the four-time MVP is on “his own timeline.”On Friday’s NBA Today, McMenamin said that James’ sidelining could have a shocking result:“LeBron [James] is gonna be watching this team while he’s out. And if while he’s out and they’re struggling, that could lead to the next step that we could see at some point this season. … The priority at this stage is to win. If they’re not winning, maybe he’s gonna have to go elsewhere to find that winning combination.”According to McMenamin, the Lakers look to establish Luka Doncic, who signed a three-year, $160.8 million extension in August as the new superstar. Following the additions of projected key contributors like Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart, all eyes will be on Doncic if he can lead his team. The NBA analyst sees a situation where James could ask for a trade if the retooled Lakers stutter without him.LeBron James has a no-trade clause in his contract. If the Lakers move him, the 23-year veteran has veto rights to any deal, which will give him some leverage.Dave McMenamin underlines limited options for LeBron James via in-season trade or buyoutDave McMenamin emphasized on NBA Today on Friday a report from colleague Shams Charania in June. Roughly four months ago, LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, told Charania that James’ top priority is winning. If the LA Lakers, even with the four-time MVP struggles, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer could negotiate a trade or a buyout.McMenamin explained that James has limited options in either case. A return to Cleveland would be tough as the Cavaliers “would need to send out nearly $90 million in salaries.” To get James, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland might be part of the deal. McMenamin added that the Cavs would need to rope in at least one team for a potential James trade due to the second apron rules.Second-apron teams like the New York Knicks and the Warriors would be unable to pick LeBron James off the waiver wire following a buyout. In short, championship-contending teams would find it difficult to trade for James or sign him after clearing waivers.LeBron James’ best option might be to play out his contract with the LA Lakers and hopefully win a championship along the way.