Is LeBron James injured for Lakers training camp? JJ Redick reveals LA star's preseason status

LA Lakers star LeBron James missed the start of training camp on Tuesday due to a nerve irritation. With James entering his 23rd season, Lakers coach JJ Redick said that they are taking it slow with him.Redick spoke to reporters on Tuesday to give an update on James' injury."I think it's probably a little bit longer of a ramp-up leading into opening night for him," Redick said. "In year 23, uncharted territory here. So, I felt and talking with performance to talk with Mike and LeBron, like he probably did too much last year in camp, which was great for me as a first-year head coach to get buy-in from him."But it'll be a slower process with him leading into the first game, you know, he's obviously got 22 years so far of wear and tear on the body. He's dealing with a little bit of nerve irritation in the glutes, we're just playing the long game with LeBron."New acquisition Marcus Smart (Achilles tendinopathy), 2025 second-round pick Adou Thiero (knee) and reserve guard Gabe Vincent (knee) are also out for the start of practice on Tuesday. Redick said he expects Smart to return to action by the end of the week.LeBron James played at least 70 games in each of the last two seasons. However, the 21-time NBA All-Star suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee during LA's elimination game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.In the team's media day on Monday, James said he remains focused on getting his body ready for the season.NBA insider says LeBron James' participation in training camp will be limited, citing 'overly cautious' approachIn an episode of "NBA Today" on Tuesday, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that LeBron James said he is not yet where he wants to be physically. The league insider added that the LA Lakers will employ a careful approach for their 40-year-old star."LeBron told me he's not where he wants to be at this stage of the preseason," McMenamin said. "Now he said, of course he has time to get there, but really this is something that the Lakers are monitoring and LeBron's monitoring. ... LeBron told me that it remains to be seen how much he'll participate in training camp and in the preseason."I'm told that the plan going into the Lakers' first practice today is that LeBron would be a limited participant on the court. ... I'm told that LeBron's camp has spoken to the Lakers and they said, let's be overly cautious with LeBron."The Lakers have six preseason games this year, with the first game scheduled on Friday against the Phoenix Suns.