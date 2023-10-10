Is LeBron James playing against Kings in NBA preseason? Latest update on Lakers forward's availability explored

As the NBA preseason continues on, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to go head-to-head against the Sacramento Kings tomorrow, Oct. 11. James is coming off from the Lakers' preseason match against the Brooklyn Nets. During the ball game, the Lakers star put up 10 points (3-of-8 shooting, including 1-of-4 from 3-point range), 5 assists and 3 rebounds.

With that said, is LeBron James playing against the Sacramento Kings in the NBA preseason? According to So Cal News Group's Khobi Price, the Lakers star will not be playing in the Lakers' Wednesday preseason matchup. According to a CBS Sports article, the reason for his absence tomorrow is simply due to rest.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Additionally, James also missed the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason opener against the Golden State Warriors. In that game, the Lakers lost to the Warriors with a score of 125-108.

LeBron James on his status for playing in the Lakers' preseason games

During NBA media day, LeBron James briefly talked about his approach to the Lakers' slate of preseason games.

"But we'll see," James said. "I think every game will dictate it. I will not be playing in Saturday's game, that's for sure, in the Bay. But we'll see after that."

It makes sense for a player such as LeBron James, who is entering the league in his 21st season, to be sitting out in a few preseason games. Additionally, Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham also commented on James' playing status for preseason games.

"The beautiful thing about the way we move forward with that is 1. He's in phenomenal shape, 2. He's probably got more years and experience than, outside of AD, our entire team combined in terms of games played and minutes played, and he's taken phenomenal care of himself. He is 100% healthy. He looks like 3rd or 4th year LeBron."

It's encouraging news to hear for Lakers fans when it comes to James' status entering the upcoming regular season. Last season, the Lakers star put up 28.9 points (50.0% shooting, including 32.1% from 3-point range), 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. James also managed to play in 55 regular season games and averaged 35.5 minutes per game.

Following James, Anthony Davis comes in at second with an average of 34.0 minutes and D'Angelo Russell at third with an average of 30.9 minutes.

Being the best player on a historic franchise such as the Los Angeles Lakers brings with it certain responsibilities and challenges. For a player such as LeBron James, he is more than up for it with 20 seasons down in his career.